Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Vallenar, Chile; No Reports Of Casualties

An earthquake struck 97 km West Southwest of Vallenar, Chile on Friday, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report. The intensity of the quake was 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale. Vallenar is a city and commune in the Atacama Region of Chile. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km. The epicentre of the earthquake was 28.982°S and 71.642°W, respectively, reported ANI. There have been no reports of casualties yet.

Earthquake in Chile

Chile had witnessed an earthquake in the last month as well, however, there were no reports of casualties. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at a depth of 204 km and occurred at 21:30:31 IST. Taking to Twitter, National Center for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 21:30:31 IST, Lat: -23.47 & Long: -66.51, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 519km SE of Iquique, Chile."

Further, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale on Wednesday struck 519 km southeast of Iquique, Chile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Iquique is a coastal city in northern Chile, to the west of the Atacama Desert.