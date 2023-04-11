Last Updated:

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; No Reports Of Casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has reported. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 9:07 IST on Tuesday. It further stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. This is the second earthquake that has hit the same region. There have been no reports of any casualties in the area, which has witnessed the second earthquake of the day. 

Frequent Quakes in Afghanistan 

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 188 kilometres east southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan. This information regarding the natural disaster has been shared on Twitter by the official account of the National Centre for Seismology. The first earthquake came at 4:45 am IST on Tuesday, at a depth of 160 kilometres. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-04-2023, 09:07:18 IST, Lat: 36.29 & Long: 71.12, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 103km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."  Whereas, in a separate tweet, they shared information about the first earthquake where they wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-04-2023, 04:45:32 IST, Lat: 36.43 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 160 Km, Location: 188km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan." 


On Monday, Fayzabad had witnessed an earthquake of a magnitude 4.1, NCS reported on social media platforms. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8:23 am IST. In a tweet, the National Centre for Seismology stated: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 08:23:03 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.34, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 86km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan." 
 

