Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.0 Hits Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolted the Asian country of Indonesia at around 3:35 pm (IST). According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 96 km North of Tuban, which is located near the East Javanese Island Indonesia. No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities so far.

According to the US Geological Survey, the area is located in the Sunda convergent margin, which is considered one of the most tectonically active regions in the world. The region is tectonically active since it is the area where the Indian and Australian Plates converge causing tremors across the region.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 6.6. Variations in early measurements are common.

Videos circulating on social media showed local residents and tourists in the neighboring provinces of Central Java, Yogyakarta and Bali panicking as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds. Some places ordered evacuations, sending streams of people into the streets.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the “Ring of Fire.”

The country witnesses hundreds of earthquakes every year. In February, at least 4 people were killed after the 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the capital of Papua province in Indonesia. In the February quake, authorities revealed that a cafe in the region collapsed into the sea causing the death of four people, The Jakarta Post reported. Last year, hundreds of people died after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit West Java.

Here's why Indonesia is prone to earthquakes

The Asian nation is prone to frequent earthquakes because of its unfortunate geographical location. The country is on the “Ring of Fire” which is an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. According to CNN, the area spans 40,000 kilometres and this is the region that faces the majority of the world’s earthquakes. The area stretches from Japan and Indonesia on one side of the Pacific, all the way across California, USA.