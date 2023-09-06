Earth's Hottest Three-month Period On Record Sets Alarming Climate Milestones: WMO Report

The Earth has just experienced its hottest three months on record, according to the European Union-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by ECMWF. These scorching temperatures come alongside unprecedented sea surface temperatures and a surge in extreme weather events.

August 2023 has earned the title of the hottest August on record, surpassing all previous records by a significant margin. It follows closely behind July 2023, which secured the position of the second hottest month ever recorded, as reported by the Copernicus Climate Change Service ERA 5 dataset. Notably, August's overall temperatures were estimated to be approximately 1.5°C warmer than the preindustrial average for 1850-1900, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

A remarkably warm year

The year to date, encompassing January to August, now ranks as the second warmest on record on Earth, trailing behind only 2016, which experienced a powerful warming El Niño event.

(Image: WMO)

August witnessed the highest global monthly average sea surface temperatures ever recorded, registering at 20.98°C. These temperatures consistently surpassed the previous record set in March 2016, making August 2023 a particularly concerning month in the context of climate change.

(Image: WMO)

Antarctic sea ice extent remained at a record low level for this time of year, with a monthly value plummeting 12% below the average. This anomaly marks the largest negative deviation for August since satellite observations began in the late 1970s. While Arctic sea ice extent was 10% below the average, it still stands above the record minimum observed in August 2012.

Expert insights and warnings

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), in collaboration with C3S and five other international datasets, utilises this data for its climate monitoring and State of the Climate reports. Back in May, the WMO and the UK's Met Office had already predicted a 98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years would be the warmest on record.

(Image: WMO)

Additionally, there's a 66% chance of temporarily exceeding 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average for at least one of these years, in line with the Paris Agreement. However, it is essential to note that this does not imply a permanent breach of the 1.5°C threshold.

World leaders seek action

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "Our planet has just endured a season of simmering — the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun. Scientists have long warned what our fossil fuel addiction will unleash."

"Surging temperatures demand a surge in action. Leaders must turn up the heat now for climate solutions. We can still avoid the worst of climate chaos — and we don't have a moment to lose," added the UN chief.

World Meteorological Organisation Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas expressed concerns over the recent extremes, saying, "The northern hemisphere just had a summer of extremes — with repeated heatwaves fueling devastating wildfires, harming health, disrupting daily lives, and wreaking a lasting toll on the environment. In the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice extent was literally off the charts, and the global sea surface temperature was once again at a new record. It is worth noting that this is happening BEFORE we see the full warming impact of the El Niño event, which typically plays out in the second year after it develops."

Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service at ECMWF, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, "Eight months into 2023, so far we are experiencing the second warmest year to date, only fractionally cooler than 2016, and August was estimated to be around 1.5°C warmer than pre-industrial levels. What we are observing, not only new extremes but the persistence of these record-breaking conditions, and the impacts these have on both people and planet, are a clear consequence of the warming of the climate system."