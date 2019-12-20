Earth's Magnetic North Pole Rapidly Moving Towards Siberia, Russia

Earth's magnetic poles are different from Earth's geographical poles. Not only are Earth's magnetic poles located differently, but they are also constantly moving. The magnetic poles serve as the basis for all navigation, and in recent years the north magnetic pole has been moving swiftly towards Siberia.

Has picked up speed in recent years

When a Compass shows us which way is north it points towards the magnetic north pole and not the geographic north pole, that is why being near large magnets can sometimes disrupt the compass and navigation. The speed at which the pole has been moving has alarmed scientists. It had been slowly moving across the Canadian Arctic towards Russia since and 1831 but only in the recent past has it picked up speed.

According to Phys.org, as of 2000, the pole was just moving at 6 miles per hour. It now moves at about 34 miles per year, this has forced scientists to update the World Magnetic Model used by civilian navigation systems, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and US and British militaries.

Next year the speed is assumed to decrease to 24.8 miles per year. Since the pole was discovered in 1831 the pole has travelled 1,400 miles. Earth's magnetic poles reverse polarity every few hundred thousand years. When the reversal takes place, Earth's magnetic north pole will reside in the geographic South Pole. According to a new study, the last time the reversal took place was 770,000 years ago and took 22,000 years to complete.

Scientists know this by conducting a global survey of ocean sediments and by analysing Antarctic ice cores and lava flows. Earth's magnetic field is generated by an outer core which is liquid spinning around the static inner core. When a pole reversal occurs this magnetic field weakens greatly.

The actual reversal only takes about 4,000 years which is nothing compared to the time Earth has existed but the reversal was preceded by almost 18,000 years of instability. This time frame is twice as long as what was believed by scientists.

If a reversal occurs it will greatly impact navigation, satellites and communications.

