Easter Bombings: Sri Lanka HC Acquits Two Top Former Officials Over 2019 Attacks

Sri Lanka's High Court has acquitted two top former officials who were accused of negligence in connection with the Easter suicide bomb attacks in 2019, according to AP. The court freed Former police chief Pujitha Jayasundara and former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando from charges of failing to prevent the 2019 attacks that killed around 260 people. Both Jayasundra and Fernando had been accused of failing to act on specific intelligence warnings received from foreign agencies before the blast.

Officials have charged dozens of people who have been alleged of receiving training of weapons and attending indoctrination classes which were conducted by two local Islamic extremist groups who have been accused of carrying out the attacks. The suicide bombers had targeted three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21, 2019. The attack led to the killing of worshippers at Easter services in the churches and locals and foreigners who were having breakfast at the hotels. Reportedly, the inaction over the intelligence warnings was blamed on the differences between the country's President and Prime Minister who were from different political parties.

Police arrested Hemasiri Fernando & Pujith Jayasundara in 2019

In 2019, Sri Lankan police arrested the country’s police chief and its former defence secretary for alleged negligence which led to the attacks on Easter, as per the AP report. Police informed that Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and police chief Pujith Jayasundara had been arrested at hospitals where they had been admitted. The arrests were made a day after prosecutors told police to explain the reason for not arresting the two former senior officials despite receiving the instructions. The attorney general’s department said in a letter to acting police chief C.D. Wickremaratne had stressed that the officials were suspected of committed crimes that fall within “grave crimes against humanity” under international law.

Archbishop of Colombo questioned govt over state intelligence members

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith criticised President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government for not taking action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and other top officials who failed to act in order to stop the attacks. Ranjith questioned the government over allegations that some members of state intelligence were aware of and even held a meeting with at least one attacker, as per the AP report. This week, the police arrested Catholic activist Shehan Malaka Gamage, who alleged that some politicians and officials may have deliberately failed to act on intelligence warnings that were issued prior to the attacks and cited elections as the reason.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP