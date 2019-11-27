European Commission's President-elect Ursula Von Der Leyen Faces Final Vote

President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on November 27 presented her top team to the European Parliament. Last month, Leyen had hoped to take office but was thwarted by the dispute over the membership of her executive team. Political analysts speculate that if the German Politician takes the office, she will have to face many challenges including - EU's issues with the US over trade, climate, and Iran as well as the sluggish economy of Europe and the concerns related to Russia. The former German defence minister was earlier a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right CDU party and so she has to now deal with Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron as the EU's vaunted "Franco-German motor" misfires. Yet her first priority should be to convince MEPs in Strasbourg to give their backing to a team drawn from each of 27 member states, all of them bar Britain, which plans to leave the bloc.

Leyen's fate depends on Wednesday's vote

Leyen's appointment to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the commission was approved in July with only nine votes more than she needed. Her authority was further weakened as three of her initial nominees to the commission were rejected during the parliamentary confirmation process. She is to face the public vote of MEPs on Wednesday which EU diplomats and parliamentary leaders presume she will gain. Manfred Weber, head of the parliament's center-right EPP bloc told media that he and his colleagues will be united in our support for the commission. Weber himself is a lost candidate who belonged to a small group of so-called "Spitzenkandidats" or lead candidates representing party blocs that MEPs had hoped would provide the eventual commission leader. Yet at the peak moment, EU member state leaders led by Macron overturned it in a parliamentary democracy and imposed an outside choice.

Von der Leyen was confirmed through votes by many MEPs conducted by secret ballot. Yet there were also those who voted against her in protest at the EU leaders' political tactics. As per reports, Wednesday's roll-call to approve the commission as a whole will be open and will help the main center-right, social democratic and liberal factions to whip support. Von der Leyen was forced to commit to a broad-based political platform due to pressure from the left, said the leader of the Socialists and Democrats Group to the media. Though Leyen has fair chances of taking the seat she will face opposition from the parliament's eurosceptic, far-left and right-wing populist parties who will vote against. Yet the Greens have said they will abstain. There will also be five French socialists who will support Leyen declared MEP Raphael Glucksmann. The President-elect altered plans to name one portfolio "Protecting our European Way of Life" as the title was seen by many as too close to the rhetoric of the far-right. This year about 12 of the 27 members at the Commission comprise women, which has been termed as a 'progressive' state by experts.

