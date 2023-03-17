Economy Of Sri Lanka Witnessed A 7.8% Contraction In 2022; Know More

As Sri Lanka struggles to recover from remnants of the devastating economic crisis, reports are emerging that the country’s economy suffered a whopping 7.8% contraction last year. The 2022 figures can be considered the worst-ever economic contraction the country faced since its inception. Last year, the catastrophic economic crisis even led to a political crisis in the country which eventually led to an abrupt end of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Presidency. Citing the data released by the Department of Census and Statistics, All India Radio (AIR) reported that the country not only suffered an overall contraction of 7.8% last year, but it performed worst in the fourth quarter.

As per the data, the country witnessed the worst blow in the fourth quarter with 12.4% negative growth. In 2021, the country witnessed a 3.5% economic growth, making it a matter of concern for the Wickremesinghe administration. The industry sector suffered the worst brunt out of all sectors with a 16% economic contraction. The sector shrank even more in the fourth quarter and recorded a contraction of 30%. Last year, the country was in complete chaos with IMF helping it gain a sustainable bailout.

Impact of the pandemic

While the Sri Lankan Census and Statistics Department gave out the deplorable figures from last year, they mentioned that things started getting worse with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department stated that the lockdowns, social unrest, shortages in fuel, and raw materials, and the deplorable condition of the Sri Lankan currency have culminated in the complete disruption of the Sri Lankan economy. This year the country celebrated its 75th year of independence.

During the event, Wickremesinghe assured the people of Sri Lanka that the country’s economy is on the road to recovery. However, he also stated that the economy will face a 3.5% to 4% contraction this year as well, AIR reported. However, during his speech, the Sri Lankan President assured that the country will witness positive growth next year. Hence, Sri Lanka is still trying to recover from the worst economic crisis it was witnessed since its independence in 1948.