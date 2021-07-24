Ecuador Prison Riot Death Toll Mounts To 27; President Decrees Emergency In Prisons

Ecuador has declared a state of emergency after 27 of the country’s prisons inmates were killed and several reportedly injured following a riot with a rival gang at the main prison in the city of Guayaquil. According to a report by AP, Ecuador President, Guillermo Lasso, while announcing the state of emergency said that the police had halted the riot and regained control of the prisons. He informed that nine officers and 59 prisoners were injured. Among nine officers, one was raped.

86 inmates were recaptured following the Ecuador prison riot

"I want to tell the mafias that try to intimidate this country that they are wrong ...They are wrong if they think our hand is going to shake. We are going to use all our legal powers to impose the rule of law and guarantee peace and human rights in prisons in Ecuador," said President, Guillermo Lasso. Taking to Twitter, Ecuador police shared a video in which it has shared the pictures of the prisoners who had attempted to escape the Latacunga jail. It said at least 86 of the prisoners were recaptured. However, the official Twitter handle of Ecuador police skipped mentioning the exact number of prisoners who are still at large.

Inmates perform illegal operations from jail premises: Interior minister

While informing about the incident, former interior minister, Gustavo Larrea, said that the fighting was among criminal organisations which were connected to drug peddling groups and have immense control over the jail authorities and perform illegal operations from jail premises. Following nationwide criticism, President Lasso expelled the director of the country's prison system, Edmundo Moncayo.

103 prisoners killed in 2020

It is worth noting that the deadly clashes in Ecudar prisons have become common as several riots have been reported in the last 3-4 years. According to the report, two jail inmates were killed in June whereas 80 prisoners were killed in February this year. According to some human rights activists, there were 103 prisoners were killed in 2020. The prisons of Ecuador are under the internal control of prison guides, with minimal preparation. Police can only access prisons in case of emergency.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)