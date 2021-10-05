Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Australian Counterpart To Bolster Ties

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Australian Minister for Education and Youth Alan Tudge. The virtual meeting between Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Alan Tudge took place to bolster ties in the field of higher education, according to ANI. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan shared pictures of the virtual meeting held between him and his Australian counterpart.

Dharmendra Pradhan holds discussion with Australian counterpart

Dharmendra Pradhan, in his tweet, mentioned that the two leaders agreed to "strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education". The two leaders underscored two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, applied research and other areas of mutual priority. Pradhan and his Australian counterpart emphasised both countries commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage. According to ANI, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development during the discussion raised the issue of the Indian students returning to Australia for study.

Productive discussions with HE @AlanTudgeMP, Australian Min. for Education & Youth. We agreed to strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education, especially in two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, applied research and other areas of mutual priority. pic.twitter.com/JqpscQ1hMh — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 5, 2021

India’s National Education Policy, 2020 will be instrumental in channelising the aspirations & future needs of our youth and in making India more relevant in the global arena. The education and skills spectrum has a significant potential for further cooperation between 🇮🇳 & 🇦🇺. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 5, 2021

HE @AlanTudgeMP also elaborated on Australia’s preparation, including a students arrival pilot for the return of International and Indian students to Australia. Both India and Australia are committed to support Australia-bound Indian students at every stage. pic.twitter.com/8vHu4JYVeR — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 5, 2021

Alan Tudge, during the meeting, spoke about the steps taken by the Australian government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also stressed that India’s National Education Policy 2020 will be instrumental in channelising the aspirations & future needs of our youth. Furthermore, he insisted that "the education and skills spectrum has a significant potential for further cooperation" between both the countries India and Australia.

On October 1, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan met the Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in New Delhi. Dharmendra Pradhan and Dan Tehan discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Australia. Pradhan also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about his meeting. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pradhan wrote, "Excellent meeting with Australian Minister HE @DanTehanWannon. We discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially making education & skill development key pillars of India-Australia bilateral relations."

Excellent meeting with Australian Minister HE @DanTehanWannon. We discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially making education & skill development key pillars of 🇮🇳🇦🇺 bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/B5GEiuZMUf — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 1, 2021

(Image: PTI/AlanTudge/Facebook)

(Inputs from ANI)