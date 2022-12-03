Edward Snowden Obtains Russian Passport After Vowing His Oath Of Allegiance

The former intelligence contractor of the United States, Edward Snowden who made headlines for disclosing classified data about American surveillance operations, has received a Russian passport. Further, the 39-year-old has vowed allegiance to Russia, where he has been living in exile since the year 2013, according to official media. It is pertinent to mention that Snowden reportedly received his passport and took the oath on Thursday, roughly three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave him citizenship.

This revelation has been done by Snowden's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, who told the state-run media agency TASS that his client had been given a Russian passport. Kucherena, Snowden's attorney, declared, "He took the oath", The Guardian reported.

However, the reports did not say if Snowden had given up his citizenship in the United States. In 2013, the US canceled Snowden's passport, leaving him stuck in a Moscow airport for several weeks after arriving from Hong Kong with the intention of traveling to Ecuador. He ultimately received permanent residence in Russia, which sheltered him from US officials.

Snowden was 'happy' on a Russian passport

Additionally, Snowden was "happy," according to Kucherena, who also claimed that his Russian citizenship would prevent his extradition. The lawyer added, “He of course is happy and thankful to the Russian Federation for his citizenship – he’s now a fully-fledged citizen of Russia”. As per The Guardian report, he noted, “And most importantly, under the Russian constitution, he cannot be given up to a foreign state.”

On the other hand, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department in Washington, stated on Friday that although the United States was aware of claims that Snowden had officially acquired Russian citizenship, could not confirm them and instead forwarded inquiries regarding his status to the Russian government. The Biden administration, according to Price, would not be shocked if the claims were accurate. According to Price, "Mr. Snowden has long signaled his allegiance to Russia, this step would only formalize that", Associated Press reported.

Snowden disclosed documents regarding the National Security Agency’s collected data moving via the infrastructure of American phone and internet firms. As per the Associated Press report, the extent of American monitoring of foreign authorities, including the leaders of nations that are allies of the United States, as well as the classified US intelligence budget was also disclosed by him.

Snowden noted that he had revealed the information because he thought the American intelligence agency had overstepped its bounds and violated civil freedoms.

Edward Snowden received citizenship from Russia in September after being granted permanent residence by the Russian government in 2020. At the time, Snowden declared that he would seek to keep his dual citizenship with Russia and would not give up his US passport, The Hill reported.

(Image: AP)