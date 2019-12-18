Egypt: 12 People Killed In Bus-truck Collision In Monufia Province

After a bus collided with a truck on the highway road in the Egyptian province of Monufia, about 12 people were killed on the spot on December 18. The area is located 65 kilometers northwest of the capital Cairo, the state media reported. The bus was carrying workers on the way to their factory in Sadat City. The injured have been shifted to Sadat Central Hospital, reported another news agency.

Rising accident rate in Egypt

Earlier on December 14, two were killed and 6 were injured in a road accident in Aswan. Likewise, nine were killed in an accident in Southern province in November. The country suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year mostly due to the negligence of traffic rules and high speed. The accidents in Egypt caused an estimated loss of 30 billion Egyptian pounds (1.87 billion U.S. dollars) in 2018, stated a WHO report.

Road accidents over the world

In other accidents over the world, at least 14 people were killed in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district in Nepal as it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Araniko Highway on December 15. Among the deceased, three were children, a local newspaper quoted police saying at least 18 got injured in the accident. At least 30 people were killed when a packed bus came off the road and burst into flames overnight near Kinshasa, the DR Congo capital on October 21. The bus, laden with people and goods, was travelling from Lufu to Kinshasa when its brakes failed and the driver lost control, Didier Nsimba, deputy administrator of Mbanza-Ngungu territory, told the media. At least 36 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck on an expressway in eastern China, authorities said Sunday. A bus with 69 people on board crossed into the opposite lane and hit the truck.

