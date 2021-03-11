Egypt: 20 Killed, 24 Injured In Massive Fire At Sewing Factory

A fire erupted at a garment factory near the Egyptian capital, Cairo on March 11 reportedly killing at least 20 people and injuring 24, said officials. According to a statement released by the local governor’s office, the cause of the blaze that ripped through the four-story plant in Obour, north of the Egyptian capital which is an outlying district of the greater Cairo area, has not yet been determined. As per the Associated Press report, at least 15 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to control the fire and ambulances were reportedly ferrying the casualties to nearby hospitals.

The statement also added that a team of experts were currently looking into the damage and were trying to assess the full impact of the fire that might have had on the adjacent buildings in the area. More information on the incident is still awaited. As per reports, the fire started in the factory in El-Obour City around 11 AM (0900 GMT) and was later brought under control.

18 killed near Cairo after truck crashes into bus

The fire in the Obour factory came just a few days after a trailer crashed into a microbus killing at least 18 people and injuring five others south of Cairo. Egypt’s chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement the crash took place late on March 5 on a highway near the town of Atfih which is at least 62 miles south of the nation’s capital. The road where the accident took place on Friday is Cairo-Assiut eastern road.

The road on the eastern side of the Nile River, links Cairo to Egypt’s southern provinces and is reportedly known for speeding traffic. As per the Associated Press, the police authorities even said that the truck’s tire exploded that further caused the vehicle to overturn and collide with the microbus. While the victims were taken to the nearby hospitals, the driver of the truck was arrested. As per the report, traffic accidents claim thousands of lives in the nation every year.