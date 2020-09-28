Egypt aims to achieve self sufficiency in petroleum products by 2023: Minister

Egypt plans to reach self-sufficiency in petroleum products by 2023, the country’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Talek El Molla reportedly said on September 27. As per a report published by Hellenic Shipping news, the country consumed 92.4m tonnes of petroleum and natural gas products in the fiscal year 2019-20, a major spike from the previous year. In addition to consumption, Egypt's trade is also highly dependent on petroleum products and 40 per cent of Egypt's total merchandise exports include oil and natural gas.

'Work has been underway'

Speaking at the opening ceremony of an Egyptian refinery project in Mostorod, Greater Cairo, the lawmaker asserted that significant work was being done to reach the goal of achieving full self-sufficiency of gasoline and diesel by 2023. "The work has been underway since 2016 when the volume of imports reached about 10 million tonnes annually at a cost of $4.5 billion," he was quoted saying by ANI. The lawmaker also pointed out that there were many factors which would eventually lead to Egypt achieving its goal of self-sufficiency such as operating new refineries and raising the efficiency of current facilities, rationalising consumption, expanding the national project to convert cars to work on natural gas, and improving the transport network.

This comes as India, aiming to up its petroleum trade, asked the US to invest in the same. Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, co-chaired industry-level virtual meet, organised by US-India Business Council (USIBC) along with US Secretary of Energy, HE Dan Brouillette. Pradhan invited US companies and investors for greater investment in India, anticipating new opportunities in the field of oil and gas and petrochemicals in the country.

Representative image: Pixabey

(With inputs from ANI)