Egypt: At Least 41 Dead & 14 Others Injured In Fire At Cairo Church

At least 41 people died and 55 others were injured after a fire broke out at Coptic Christian Church in Egypt's capital, Cairo. The wounded people have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to AP. 15 firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot in order to contain the blaze. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has stated that he is "closely" monitoring the developments of the incident in Al-Munira Church in Giza Governorate.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that he has ordered all the concerned state agencies and institutions to take necessary steps and deal with the accident. Egyptian President stated that he has directed the agencies to provide healthcare to the injured. He offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives. According to the office of Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke with Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences.

