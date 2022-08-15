Egypt Church Fire: EAM Jaishankar Offers Condolences To His Counterpart Over Loss Of Lives

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has offered his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry over the victims of a fire incident in a Church in Giza. Taking to his Twitter handle, EAM Jaishankar expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to those who have been injured in the incident. His statement came after at least 41 people including 15 children died after a fire broke out at Coptic Christian Church in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

Extend my deepest condolences to FM Sameh Shoukry and the people of Egypt on the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in a Church in Giza.



Our heartfelt sympathies with the families of the deceased. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2022

Furthermore, 16 people were injured, including four police personnel involved in the rescue effort were injured and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to AP. Firefighters rushed to the spot in order to contain the blaze while others helped carry the victims to ambulances. Fifteen firefighting vehicles were sent to the spot after the incident was reported. According to witnesses, several congregants who were trapped jumped from the upper floors of the Martyr Abu Sefein Church to escape the blaze.

Two of the injured discharged from hospital: Health Minister

Egypt Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar stated that two of the injured were discharged from the hospital while others were undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry stated that they received the information regarding the fire incident at 9 am (local time), as per the AP report. The authorities cited 'electrical short-circuit' as the reason for the fire mishap. Egyptian Chief Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy has launched an investigation into the matter. Hamada el-Sawy stated that a team of prosecutors were sent to the church.

Egyptian President expresses condolences over loss of lives

Following the incident, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stated that he was "closely" monitoring the developments in Al-Munira Church in Giza Governorate. He offered condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives. According to the office of Egypt's President, he talked to Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to express his condolences over the incident. In the tweet, the Egyptian President stated, "I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims who moved to the side of their Lord in one of the houses in which they are worshipped."

Image: AP/PTI