Egypt: King Khufu's Boat Moved From Pyramids To Grand Egyptian Museum

Egypt has moved the King Khufu's first boat to the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities informed in a tweet on Saturday, August 7. King Khufu's first boat arrived safely at the Grand Egyptian Museum in the early morning hours of Saturday. The employees of the museum have successfully installed the boat at the display site of the museum.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, the Grand Egyptian Museum received the first ship of King Khufu, 48 hours after the start of the process of moving it from its display in the pyramid antiquities area to the Grand Egyptian Museum pic.twitter.com/VBjoijrETW — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) August 7, 2021

The Eyptian authorities have transported the pharaonic solar boat of ancient King Khufu to the Grand Egyptian Museum, close to the Giza Pyramids, according to AP. The Egyptian Ministry of Toursim and Antiquities in the press release released on Facebook mentioned, "the first Khufu compound transport project aims to preserve the largest, oldest, and most important organic impact, made of wood, in human history." The 4600-years-old King Khufu's first boat took 48 hours for the transportation after the process of moving it began. The ministry revealed that the boat is about 42-metres long and weighed upto 20 tons.

Special thanks to the huge efforts of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, the Supreme Council of Antiquities and all the state agencies, companies and teams who contributed to the successful move of the first Khufu boat pic.twitter.com/8SHXLQnhFf — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) August 7, 2021

Major General Atef Moftah, General Supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum project in the statement mentioned that the boat was transported as a single piece inside a metal cage carried on a remote-controlled vehicle imported especially for the operation. Atef Mufatah explained that the transfer of the first Khufu compound is one of the most complex and unique archaeological projects. Mufatah noted that the boat's transportation was by all means fully protected. The Khufu boat compound was built at the site where it was discovered in 1954 at the southern corner of the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the largest of the three Giza Pyramids. The boat will be displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum along with thousands of artifacts, including the famed mask of Tutankhamen, and other treasures currently housed in the building.

Inputs from AP

IMAGE: TourismandAntiq/Twitter