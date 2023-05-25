Egypt, Saudi Arabia Exploring Procurement Of China-made Weapons

China is currently negotiating to offer two Arab nations new weapons, including the Chengdu J-10C fighter jet, which is the foundation of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Tactical Report, a Beirut-based intelligence agency, has stated that Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) are negotiating over the purchase of fighter jets, surveillance drones, and air defence systems.

The agency added that the Egyptian Air Force and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group met on Tuesday, May 23 outside of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia to continue their negotiations. Twelve of Chengdu's J-10C fighter jets, which have only ever been exported to Pakistan, are wanted by Cairo.

Saudi looking at the CR500 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Riyadh is looking to purchase the HQ-17AE short-range air defence system, which was adapted from Russia's Tor-M1 SHORAD system, the CR500 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV, Cruise Dragon 5 and 10 loitering munitions, and the truck-launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Sky Saker FX80, as per Tactical Report.

Beijing and Riyadh have increased their collaboration in recent years on a variety of levels, including political, military, and economic. Most recently, Beijing assisted in the negotiations for the resumption of relations with Iran. The Saudi government's eight-year conflict in Yemen with the Houthi movement, with whom peace talks are currently being held, has also increased the country's appetite for weapons, Sputnik reported.

Egypt and Russia have historically had more cordial relations than Saudi Arabia and this is reflected in the military hardware they use: while the Saudis use F-15s built in the US, Egypt uses MiG-29s made in Russia. The F-16s are also used by both countries. In order to lessen their reliance on the United States, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, two of the top buyers of weapons worldwide, have been looking more and more to China and Russia as allies.