Egypt Unveils Huge Statue Of Ancient Egyptian King Horus In Luxor

The Egyptian-German archaeological mission has reportedly uncovered a huge statue of ancient Egyptian King Horus on the West Bank of Luxor province on December 19. According to the official site of the Egypt Museum. The 1.85-meters-long statue was made of granodiorite, featuring the God Horus standing in the form of a falcon with no legs and broken arms, and wearing the divine pleated kilt held around the waist with a horizontally pleated belt. The site also states that the newly-discovered statue is in good condition.

Fathi Yassin, Director General of West Bank Antiquities in Luxor said, “The mission found a big part of the statue during the excavations work among the ruins of the Funerary Temple of Amenhotep III, also known as the Temple of Millions of Years in Kom El Hitan”.

She further added, “It is of great artistic, scientific and archaeological value that will contribute to showing a full picture for the Temple of King Amenhotep III after it had been destroyed in an earthquake that occurred in the 28th century BC”.

Statue Of Pharaoh Ramses II discovered

Egypt has witnessed several big archaeological discoveries. On December 11 the Egyptian Antiquities Ministry also announced that the bust of a statue of the pharaoh Ramses II has been discovered near Giza, south of Cairo. This statue of the pharaoh measures 105 cm in height and 55cm in width. The Egyptian ministry has termed it as “Rare”. According to a statement from the ministry, the excavation was conducted by a ministry team on private land in Mit Rahina near the site of the ancient city of Memphis located around 30km south of Cairo. This statue is the first rose granite bust of Ramses II found that has the ‘Ka’ symbol on it. In ancient Egypt, Ka represented the spirit of a human or God that could reside in a statue of the person or deity after death.

