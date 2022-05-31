Egypt Unveils Trove Of Newly Discovered 2,500-year-old Ancient Artifacts Near Cairo

Egypt on Monday unveiled a trove of 2,500-year-old items discovered at the famous necropolis of Saqqara, which is situated near Cairo, the nation's antiquities authorities revealed. The artifacts were displayed in a temporary-built exhibit at the base of Djoser's Step Pyramid in Saqqara, some 24 kilometres southwest of Cairo. According to Associated Press, the head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri informed that the vast collection of ancient artifacts consists of 250 painted 'sarcophagi' with mummies in good condition within it, 150 bronze statues of ancient deities, as well as bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis.

Further, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology was also included in the trove, Waziri added. It is to be noted that all items dated back from around 500 B.C. In addition to this, a headless bronze figure of Imhotep, the main builder of Pharaoh Djoser, who reigned ancient Egypt between 2630 and 2611 B.C. was also there on exhibit.

(Credit: AP)

(Credit: AP)

(Credit: AP)

"I am very proud that the discovery was made by Egyptians," Waziri said, adding that "this will not be the last discovery here”.

The antiques will further be moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a massive project now under construction near the world-famous Giza Pyramids just outside Cairo, for their permanent exhibit.

The remains of Memphis were classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1970s

The Giza Pyramids and the minor pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur, and Abu Ruwaysh are all part of a huge necropolis in Egypt's ancient city of Memphis, which also contains the Saqqara site. In the 1970s, the remains of Memphis were classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, New York Post reported.

Earlier in the month of March, Egypt had uncovered a collection of exquisitely adorned ancient tombs near Cairo. As per the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the five tombs discovered were from the Old Kingdom (1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.) and the First Intermediate Period, which lasted more than a century following the old kingdom's fall.

Egyptian archaeologists had commenced excavating the site in September 2021, according to Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. He claimed that the tombs were for top officials such as regional governors and palace managers in ancient Egypt. The tombs were discovered in the Saqqara necropolis, as per media reports.

Furthermore, Egypt has been highly promoting recent archaeological discoveries in the hopes of attracting more tourists to the nation. After the 2011 uprising that deposed tyrant Hosni Mubarak, the country's tourism industry, which is a significant source of foreign cash, faced years of political unrest and bloodshed.

(Image: AP)