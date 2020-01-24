Egyptian 'mummy Speaks Again' After Over 3,000 Years, Here's How

Researchers have been able to recreate the voice of a 3,000-year-old Mummy by using 3D-printing technology to recreate the Mummy's vocal tract. With the help of the vocal tracts, the Egyptian priest's voice can be heard again for the first time since his death 3,000 years ago.

A voice from 3,000 years ago

Nesyamun, the Egyptian Priest who was mummified 3,000 years ago lived during the reign of Pharaoh Rameses XI, Rameses XI reigned at the beginning of 11th century BC. Nesyamun’s mummy is currently in Leed City Museum and has been subjected to much scrutiny by researchers. They believe that Nesyamun was aged 50 when he died and the reason at first was believed to be strangulation but later it was discovered that the death may have been caused by an allergic reaction to a possible insect sting to the tongue.

According to the co-author of the study, Prof David Howard who is also the head of the department of electronic engineering at Royal Holloway, University of London, he says that he and his team have created the sound of Nesyamun as he is in his sarcophagus.

The report by the team reveals that the mummy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and then a series of CT scans were carried out. From the resulting scans, the team were able to recreate a digital reconstruction of Nesyamun’s vocal tract and reproduce it through 3D printing. The team also added that the long stretch of time and mummification had actually taken its toll on Nesyamun's body.

According to the team, Nesyamun’s voice would be very important for him given his assumed vocation. He would have had to talk, chant or sing as part of his role as a priest, incense bearer and scribe at the temple of Karnak in Thebes. But even after death, his voice would be very useful to him because to Egyptian's belief that after death their souls need to speak to the god's of judgement and tell them that they lived a good life.

