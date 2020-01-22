Egyptian Village Manages Out A Living By Recycling Old Tyres Into Baskets

Residents of Mit al-Harun, an Egyptian village have managed out a living by recycling tyres into baskets landscaping materials and alternative fuels for decades, as per the reports. The workers covered in soot and dust can be seen sharpening their knives to cut the huge pile of tyres assembled on the villages' roadsides from early morning. A 35-year-old resident Abdelwahab Mohamed said that the entire village works on recycling damaged tyres. He added that the villagers inherited the quality from their fathers and grandfathers.

Village prominent for top rubber recycling hub

The tiny village near the Nile river which is situated around 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of Cairo has gained prominence as Egypt's top rubber recycling hub. The dealers gather huge used tyres from around the country and deliver them to Mit al-Harun in trucks. Mohamed said that the per tyres cost up to 70 Egyptian pounds (four dollars). He added that the workers cut the tyres and collect materials which include wire rings which are further collected by steel and iron factories for recycling purposes.

He further said that tyre rubber is often cut into small pieces which are utilised by cement factories as a source of energy and works as an alternative to low-grade mazut fuel oil.

Unstable work due to political instability

Mohamed reportedly said that his work has been unstable over the years since 2011 due to the triggered years of political and economic instability. He said there are some when they are flooded with plenty of works and other days they have little or no work. The 43-year-old Mostafa Azab of another workshop said that he converts baskets out of tyres from trucks, tractors and industrial vehicles. Azab added that they cut the tyre in half and split the inner portions before shaping them into baskets and hammering nails around the edges to fix them properly. He said the baskets are often used by the farmers, gardeners, and labourers.

