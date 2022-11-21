Iranian footballer Ehsan Hajsafi has joined the list of prominent figures who have openly defied the Islamic Republic’s oppressive regime as anti-hijab protests continue to swamp the streets of the nation. On Sunday, Hajsafi became the first player of Iran’s national football team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to voice support for Iranian women.

“They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them regarding the conditions. We are here but it does not mean we should not be their voice or we should not respect them,” the AEK Athens player said at a news conference, according to CNN.

Hajsafi further acknowledged that “we have to accept the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy.” His remarks come as the world anticipates the team's players to use the international tournament as a platform to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran.

Along with Hajsafi, several other athletes have publicly performed acts of defiance, such as not singing the national anthem and removing their hijabs. Meanwhile, Hajsafi’s teammates are yet to break their silence on the unrest in Iran. On Friday, football players Morteza Pouraliganji and Karim Ansarifard remained tightlipped on questions about supporting Iranian women. A day before, Feyenoord player Alireza Jahanbakhsh said that such questions act as distractions for the sportsmen.

Players in spotlight as protests rage in Iran

The lack of responsiveness from the national team has made several activists furious, who called for public gatherings on Monday to condemn the players. Videos circulating on social media displayed Iranians participating in protests and setting ablaze the banners of Iran’s national team in the capital city of Tehran.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the national team will lock horns with England in the Group B opener. Talking about the match, Hajsafi said that his team’s victory remains a key goal, as it could provide Iranians momentary happiness amid times of distress. “Whatever we have is from them and we have to fight, we have to perform the best we can and score goals and represent the people,” he said, adding that he hopes that “conditions change as to expectations of the people.”