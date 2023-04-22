Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: World Leaders Wish Muslim Community Eid Mubarak

As Ramadan comes to an end and to mark the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr has been celebrated worldwide, leaders across the globe have greeted the people on the Social media platform. The world leaders include PM Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, etc. Notably, this year the holy festival of Ramadan was observed from March 23 to April 21. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival usually falls in March and April. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The end of the festival marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is celebrated after seeing the first crescent moon.



World leaders wish on Eid-al-Fitr to Muslims

Here is the list of the world leaders who wished Eid Mubarak:

1. US President Joe Biden and his wife

Taking to Social media platforms, the POTUS wrote, " As the month of Ramadan comes to a close, Jill and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the United States and across the world. We wish you a joyous holiday filled with community and compassion. Eid Mubarak!"

Further, the US President has extended his greetings to the Muslim communities across the country and around the world. "Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr and conclude the holy month of Ramadan," said Biden in a press statement released by the White House. Further, he added, "My Administration is also committed to addressing all forms of hate, including Islamophobia. This is why I established an interagency task force with senior government officials to tackle this and related challenges and encourage every American to build a more inclusive nation."

2. US VP Kamla Harris and her husband

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, " Doug and I wish a joyous Eid al-Fitr to Muslims in America and around the world. May the community and public service forged in the holy month of Ramadan serve you throughout the year. Eid Mubarak!"

3. UK PM Rishi Sunak

Taking to the microblogging platform, the 10DowningStreet wrote, " #EidMubarak to Muslim communities celebrating across the UK and around the world!"

"Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy," read the Press statement released by 10 downing street. While paying respect to the contribution of the Muslim community to the UK, he said, "Whether it be in business, sports, media, our public services, or of course our NHS (National Health Service) and armed forces, British Muslims are helping to make the country the success it is."



4. Indian PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi tweeted, " Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"

5. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

The German president has released a statement on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr where he said that this festival is an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and understanding between different cultures and religions in Germany. "The festival at the end of Ramadan is one of the great religious festivals in our country," said Steinmeier. Further, he hoped that people of other faiths and non-believers would take this opportunity to "engage in conversation with Muslims and know more about one of the two important festivals in Islam".

