Eight Killed As Russian Firefighting Plane Crashes In Turkey, Putin Offers Condolences

In a tragic incident, eight people were killed after a Russian firefighting plane crashed in the mountainous area of Turkey. Amongst those dead are five Russian military personnel and three Turkish citizens, Interfax reported citing the Russian defence ministry on Saturday. While the exact reason behind the aerial accident is yet not known, Turkish State media that a team of investigators have been deployed in the affected area.

The accident took place in the Kahramanmaras area when the helicopter was trying to land. The Beriev Be-200 was deployed by Russia to fire-prone Turkey’s south last month. Meanwhile, the Turkish defence ministry said another military plane and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene to assist the search operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offers condolences

"The Russian servicemen, Be-200 crew members, alongside with Turkish specialists were taking part in a crucial humanitarian mission, protecting people’s lives as they fought the extensive wildfires in the Republic of Turkey. They worked in the toughest conditions and performed their human and professional duty until the end. I understand that tragedy has come upon each family of the deceased. Please accept my sincere words of support. I am sure that the memory of these courageous people will be preserved forever both in Russia and in Turkey," the Russian President said in a statement.

Forest Fires in Turkey

The forest fires, which have been burning since last Tuesday, have charred hectares of land not only in Turkey but also in neighbouring countries Italy and Greece. At least eight people were reportedly killed by the blazes across Turkey as firefighters continued their effort to throw cold water on the fires.

On Thursday, the devastating fire hauled towards the 35-year-old Kemerkoy plant, which reportedly hoarded thousands of tonnes of coal. In the wee hours of August 5, hundreds of local villages, many clutching small bags and whatever belongings they wanted to have, evacuated their houses and boarded coast guard speed boats from the Port of Oran. Later, a report by Istanbul based news outlet Daily Sabah reported that the firefighters were successful in containing the blazes. According to local authorities, all the “explosive chemicals” and other hazardous material were removed from the site. However, they warned that there was a high risk that the inflammatory coal could catch fire and cause better devastation.

