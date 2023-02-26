Eight Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out At Oklahoma City Nightclub, 19-yr-old Suspect Held

At least eight people were stabbed during a fight that broke out in an Oklahoma City club. The incident took place around 1:30 am on a Saturday at the Pink Parrot Club in the state capital’s Bricktown neighborhood, as per the police reports. Police are investigating the crime scene.

Officials said that the 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody, reported KOCO 5 without naming the suspect.

Scuffle turns into a crime in Oklahoma City

After the fight broke out, the responding officers found that two out of eight were seriously stabbed and "bleeding profusely" to which first aid was given by the police, reported CNN. The first responding team applied pressure to the injuries to try to stop blood loss, as per a media report citing Oklahoma City Police's Facebook post. A valet working nearby shared with a local news channel that he had seen the mayhem being unfolded.