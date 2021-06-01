El Salvador Court To Free Woman Sentenced For 30 Years Over Death Of Foetus

A court in El Salvador will release a Salvadoran woman, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of murder for fetal death. The 22-year-old Sarah Rogel, a student then, was arrested in October 2012 by the Police after she went to a hospital reporting a hemorrhagic injury that caused abortion. She was immediately restrained by the physicians on accusations of “intentionally” inducing an abortion and was interrogated. Rogel was charged and convicted for killing a foetation, according to the local press reports.

El Salvador has one of the world’s strictest laws that ban abortion for women completely, even in case of rape, incest, and if the pregnancy, in any form, poses a threat to the life of the woman. Laws are enforced in such a manner that even when a woman suffers a miscarriage or stillbirths, she can still be prosecuted and sentenced to between 2 to 50 years. A prosecutor for the Cojutepeque prison in eastern El Salvador had granted the woman early release eight years after her sentence over an outcry from pro-choice activists that the enforcement of the abortion laws violated the human rights of the women.

A chief spokesman for Courts, Ulises Marinero, told reporters that the court had accepted the imprisoned woman’s appeal for pardon submitted by her attorney and granted bail, expediting her release for the 30 years detention for the homicide. Rogel, however, would be held in custody.

Women face 30 to 50 years of jail under ‘aggravated homicide’

In March this year, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, a regional tribunal of the Organization of American States heard a solitary case of a 33-year-old woman who suffered a stillbirth due to an accidental fall in rural El Salvador. She had to abort the child due to hemorrhaging but was tried under El Salvador’s draconian abortion laws. This has stirred debate on if the laws violate the human rights of Salvadoran women that overlook women’s obstetric emergencies and their safety. Medics who performed the banned procedure for abortion on women risked 12 years of imprisonment, despite an emergency, and the members of family supportive of such a practice can face two to five years in prison. Under the 1997 penal code, El Salvador makes abortion a criminal offense, if proved ‘aggravated homicide’ it leads to 30 to 50 years of jail.