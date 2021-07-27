Elderly Who Used Technology To Communicate During Pandemic Are More Depressed : Research

In the latest research, it was found that the old-aged people who used the stay in touch with family and friends via digital means, using technology are more lonely and stressed. The research was conducted by sociologists after the pandemic blew out. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has been destructive and damaging to humankind in several ways, not only our physical health was at risk, but our mental health had taken a toll on us, too. With social distancing being the new social protocol, for a long time, we had to be isolated from the world, without any human contact, whatsoever. The danger was much more for the elderly and they had to be isolated, that is when they took up digital communication to dismiss the loneliness and depression.



The elderly who used technology are more depressed than those who didn't: Research

The observations of the research are in contrast with the presumption that the technology helped people to not feel lonely in these trying times, especially the elderly. The research points out that it was stressful for elderly people to use technology to connect with the people around them.

The research was conducted by a group of sociologists from the UK’s Lancaster University, and the observations were published in the journal Frontiers in Sociology. For the research, the team collected data from 5,148 people aged 60 or above in the UK and 1,391 in the US — both before and during the pandemic. Dr. Yang Hu of Lancaster University, a researcher said they were surprised by the finding that an older person who had only virtual contact during lockdown experienced greater loneliness and negative mental health impacts than an older person who had no contact with other people at all, he mentioned in the research.

“We were expecting that a virtual contact was better than total isolation but that doesn’t seem to have been the case for older people," he added. The researcher explains that the elderly who were unfamiliar with the technology had found it stressful to learn how to use it. However, those who knew how to use it were even more stressful and the use of the digital mediums was damaging their mental health than simply helping them cope with isolation and loneliness. Even extensive exposure to digital means of communication can also cause burnout, the study founded.



Image: Pixabay