FDA Says Eli Lilly Halting Trial For Antibody Treatment Should Be 'reassuring To People'

As US drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company paused its trial of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 this week, a top US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said on October 14 that it should be “reassuring to people”. While talking to CNBC, the director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Janet Woodcock explained that most of the clinical trials have an independent committee of experts that are responsible for overlooking the trial.

Woodcock, who is currently the therapeutics lead for the US President Donald Trump administration’s 'Operation Warp Speed' said that the experts monitoring the trial are not ‘beholden to the investigators or the company’. The independent committee is simply designated to see if there is any signal of concern that comes out and determine if the trial shall be paused and launch an investigation before continuing. This is to protect the integrity of both the patients and the trial.

Woodcock’s remarks came after American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company on October 13 said that it is suspending the trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19 over unspecified safety issues. Eli Lilly’s spokesperson told Fox News that the trial has been halted due to the concerns after the company received a recommendation from American regulators. The trial was basically testing the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 antibody therapy.

This study, which is now out on hold, has been funded by the US Department of Health through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institute of Health (NIH). It was testing if Eli Lilly’s experimental antibody-based drug would cure the COVID-19 patients when given with Gilead’s Remdisivir, an antiviral drug. A similar treatment was reportedly given to Trump after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

J&J halts COVID-19 vaccine trial

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson also said on October 12 that it had temporarily paused the Phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after one of the participants fell sick. In a statement released on the official website, the American multinational corporation assured that there is “no greater priority than safety” of the people and that it is committed to providing transparent updates of its clinical development process. However, it added that the study participant showcased an “unexplained illness” which is currently being reviewed and evaluated.

