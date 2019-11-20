The Debate
The Debate
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Gay Couple By Inviting Their Family On Set

The newly-engaged Kate Austin and her fiance Sarah Sulsenti were recently surprised by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show 'The Ellen Show' on November 20.

Ellen DeGeneres

A same-sex couple was recently surprised by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show The Ellen Show on November 20. The newly-engaged Kate Austin and her fiance Sarah Sulsenti were invited by the celebrity to be among her studio audience, however, DeGeneres started her line of surprises by first calling them to be on the guest seat and then inviting their family members and friends on set. Kate had earlier tweeted the pictures of her celebrating the engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower with Sarah and that post had gone viral. In the same tweet, she had tagged DeGeneres and revealed that her parents will not attend the wedding because she is gay and needed someone to walk her down the aisle. 

'Shooting my shot'

The couple which has been together for nearly five years and it was always decided that Sarah will get down on one knee to propose Kate. However, for Sarah's utmost delight, Kate had something else planned for her life partner and decided for 'Shooting the shot' by proposing Sarah in London. The heartwarming pictures of the couple were posted on Twitter on November 5 and it quickly went viral because the netizens adored the people. Thousands of people retweeted it including Dwayne Johnson.  Few Twitter users also recalled their experience when they talked about their sexuality with the family. The pictures were appreciated by most of the internet users, and many even offered to walk them down the aisle. 

