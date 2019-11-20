Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Gay Couple By Inviting Their Family On Set

A same-sex couple was recently surprised by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show The Ellen Show on November 20. The newly-engaged Kate Austin and her fiance Sarah Sulsenti were invited by the celebrity to be among her studio audience, however, DeGeneres started her line of surprises by first calling them to be on the guest seat and then inviting their family members and friends on set. Kate had earlier tweeted the pictures of her celebrating the engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower with Sarah and that post had gone viral. In the same tweet, she had tagged DeGeneres and revealed that her parents will not attend the wedding because she is gay and needed someone to walk her down the aisle.

Wait 'til you see Chapter 2 of Kate and Sarah’s wedding story. pic.twitter.com/aC01KChzRI — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 19, 2019

'Shooting my shot'

The couple which has been together for nearly five years and it was always decided that Sarah will get down on one knee to propose Kate. However, for Sarah's utmost delight, Kate had something else planned for her life partner and decided for 'Shooting the shot' by proposing Sarah in London. The heartwarming pictures of the couple were posted on Twitter on November 5 and it quickly went viral because the netizens adored the people. Thousands of people retweeted it including Dwayne Johnson. Few Twitter users also recalled their experience when they talked about their sexuality with the family. The pictures were appreciated by most of the internet users, and many even offered to walk them down the aisle.

hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry 💕 #shootingmyshot pic.twitter.com/DGcH2KQq5f — kate austin (@KateAustin_) November 5, 2019

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 19, 2019

My biggest fear was that my family would accept that I’m dating a girl and won’t treat her the same as if I had a boyfriend. Well that fear came true and it didn’t change any. I’m not afraid anymore. They just won’t be invited to me and my girlfriend’s bomb ass wedding. — Jay Jay the Jet Plane (@jordangokey) November 5, 2019

That is a tough one. So sorry you two are having to go through this. You deserve this day to be filled with love and nothing but respect. Live your life for yourself ladies. If you live anywhere near Seattle, my wife and I would be happy to walk you as your mothers. Xo — Dori B Custer (@CusterDori) November 19, 2019

It would be so special for Ellen to be in this role but please know that I would be honored to walk you down the aisle! Love is love and for those that don’t understand, they don’t deserve you. 💛 — Dizzy Rog (@Rogers13_Nolan) November 5, 2019

