Elon Musk Announces He And Girlfriend Grimes Are 'semi-separated'

After three years of staying together, Elon Musk and the Canadian pop artist Grimes have ended their relationship. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six of the New York Post that he and his Canadian girlfriend are currently "semi-separated". He went on to say that they still love each other, visit one other regularly, and are on good terms, despite the fact that their professions keep them apart for lengthy periods of time. Though, Grimes hasn't said anything about her relationship with Musk.

The pair started dating in 2018 and had their first kid, X Æ A-Xii, in the month of May of last year. Musk stated that the couple wants to co-parent their kid in the future. As per AP, she continues to live with him in California, where they are raising their one-year-old kid together. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk informed Page Six.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk and Grimes were last spotted together exiting the Met Gala event. As per BBC, Grimes attended the red carpet alone, but inside the party, she was joined by him. On the work front, Grimes is currently filming a new Fox drama called "Alter Ego," in which she plays a character of a judge.

Elon Musk on the work front

Musk was formerly married to Justine Wilson, a Canadian writer. The couple has five sons together, twins of 17-year-old, Griffin and Xavier, and triplets of 15-year-old, Damian, Saxon, and Kai. Grimes was never married to him and this is her first kid with Musk. He was even married twice to Talulah Riley, a Westworld actor. They married for the first time in the year 2010 but divorced two years later. After reconciling a year later, they again married in the year 2013 and then divorced once more in the year 2016.

Meanwhile, recently Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully completed mission Inspiration4 which has been lauded all over the world. During the three-day orbital mission, the crew of four astronauts had the time of their lives. Sian Proctor, one of the crew members, described the trip as the "best ride" of his life. Jared Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski, the Inspiration4 astronauts, have completed six months of intense preparation with SpaceX and were sent into the low earth orbit.

(Image: AP)