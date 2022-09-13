Elon Musk Criticises 'envy Amplifier' Instagram After Calling It A 'thirst Trap' Earlier

Tesla Chief Elon Musk again took to the microblogging site to criticise social media platforms, especially the photo and video sharing app, Instagram. He described Instagram as an "envy amplifier". The latest criticism from Musk came in response to a video of Berkshire Hathaway chairperson, Warren Buffet's business partner, Charlie Munger, who was discussing the impact of greed and envy on the world. "The world is not driven by greed, it is driven by envy. And so, the fact that everybody's five times better off than they used to be, they take it for granted. All they think about is somebody else having more now, and it's not fair that he should have it and they don't," Munger said in the video.

"It is weird for somebody at my age because I was in the middle of the Great Depression and the hardship was unbelievable. I can't change the fact that a lot of people are very unhappy and feel very abused after everything's improved by about 600% because there is still somebody else who has more. I have conquered envy in my own life. I don't envy anybody. I don't give a damn what somebody else has. But other people are going crazy by it," he added. Responding to Munger's comments, Musk replied, "Instagram is an envy amplifier".

Elon Musk reveals he was also fond of clicking selfies

Notably, this was not the first time when Musk has criticised social media platforms, even though he is also actively using Twitter for his brand promotion. On several occasions, he criticised Meta for its photo and video-centric application saying it has the potential to influence users with perfect images. Earlier, he even called Instagram a "next-level thirst trap". In an interview with Full Send Podcast, Musk revealed he does not have a personal Instagram account, however, he acknowledged that he was using the application. Lamenting his decision, Musk said he had stopped using the app when he discovered he was wasting enough amount of time clicking selfies for no reason. "Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking many selfies, and I'm like, 'Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Musk said.

