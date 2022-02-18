Elon Musk Draws Flak For Comparing Canada PM To Hitler; Deletes Tweet After Backlash

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday sent out a satirical tweet comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the wake of the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests, launched by those against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

However, the 50-year-old billionaire faced severe backlash for the "meme", forcing him to delete the tweet by midday on Thursday, without any explanation. Earlier this morning, the American Jewish Committee called out Musk for his "offensive" post, saying that the tweet was an "insult" to those who suffered at the hands of Nazis.

This morning, we called out @ElonMusk for tweeting an offensive meme comparing @CanadianPM Trudeau to Hitler.



Thankfully, he deleted the post.



Comparing democratic leaders to Hitler is an insult to those who experienced unimaginable suffering at the hands of the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/6WmE9StvO9 — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) February 17, 2022

As per reports, the "ridiculous" tweet shared by the SpaceX CEO compared Canadian PM Trudeau to the authoritarian Hitler from Germany, who oversaw the massacre of millions of Jews during his reign.

The tweet appeared to be in support of the 'Freedom Convoy'protests or 'Truckers' Protests' that have been organised to demonstrate dissatisfaction against the vaccine mandates implemented by Canada to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The tweet showed a monochrome image of Hitler with quotes "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau" written above and "I had a budget" written below. Take a look at the tweet Musk deleted:

Elon Musk deleted a tweet comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over Trudeau’s opposition to the trucker protest in Canada. I wish I could find the words to capture how disgusting this is. pic.twitter.com/YLRc5wYsgR — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 17, 2022

Musk draws flak for shocking tweet in support of anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canada

The 50-year-old tech expert and entrepreneur is known for his edgy humour and influential social media presence. He often responds to his followers with quirky responses that more often draw controversies but this seemed to reportedly have gone way too far.

This is the second time since the beginning of the Truckers' Protests began in Canada that Musk has offered support to the cause of demonstrators. Twitter users slammed Musk for his "insensitive" remarks, with Elliot Malin saying "You look dumb".

While the American Jewish Committee called for an immediate apology, Canadian Industry Minister Francois Filippe dubbed the tweet "quite frankly shocking".

Freedom Convoy protests

Canada on Wednesday announced "imminent" action against those who participated in the protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The widespread demonstrations, part of the "Freedom Convoy" movement, emerged in mid-January from the capital city of Ottawa after the COVID vaccine mandate came into effect. The protests spread quickly through major towns and cities, including Ontario, and led to a blockade of crucial international connectors with the US, engulfing the entire country into chaos and causing economic hindrances.

Illegal blockades and occupations are not peaceful protests – they’re a threat to jobs and communities, and they cannot continue. In the House of Commons earlier today, I joined Members of Parliament to speak about that and about the need to invoke the Emergencies Act. pic.twitter.com/h92nyP0yQs — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2022

In the wake of the crisis, Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said that the police has been ‘bolstering’ its resources and "developing clear plans and preparing to take action," according to Sputnik.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even called the demonstrators a "threat" to the economy. As per reports, Ottawa police Sevice (OPS) will be assisted by the country’s federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other law enforcement agencies from Ontario and Quebec, to disperse protestors and quell the month-long demonstrations.

(Image: AP)