Elon Musk Hits Out At Anthony Fauci, Calls For His Prosecution

Twitter's owner Elon Musk has criticised Anthony Fauci, and called for his prosecution. Elon Musk also mocked people who write their pronouns in their bio. Using his Twitter account with 121 million followers, Elon Musk wrote, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci". His tweet immediately garnered praise from Republicans.

Senator Rand Paul wrote, "Fauci’s resignation should not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He must be required to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the Wuhan lab leak. His policies destroyed lives."

Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut criticised Elon Musk and said that he was mocking "marginalised" communities and promoting "hate" against them. Kelly also defended Fauci and said that he is a "dedicated public servant" whose only purpose was saving lives.

Musk defended himself by replying he "strongly disagrees". "Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo (in my opinion)," wrote Musk.

What is the gain of function research?

Gain of function is an extremely controversial topic in science. Gain-of-function research is a type of scientific study in which a gene or protein is modified in a way that increases its function or activity. This can involve increasing the expression of the gene, changing its structure, or altering its regulatory mechanisms.

The goal of gain-of-function research is to gain a better understanding of the role of a particular gene or protein in a biological process, and how it contributes to disease. This type of research is often carried out using techniques such as gene editing, which allows researchers to make precise changes to the DNA of an organism.

Downsides of gain of function research?

One of the main downsides of gain-of-function research is that it can potentially create new or more virulent pathogens. By increasing the function or activity of a gene or protein, researchers may inadvertently create a more dangerous version of a virus or bacteria. This could potentially lead to the accidental release of a harmful pathogen, which could have disastrous consequences.

Additionally, gain-of-function research can be controversial, as it raises ethical concerns about the manipulation of living organisms for scientific purposes. Some people may argue that this type of research is unnecessary or even reckless, and that the potential risks outweigh the potential benefits. Some scientists believe that COVID-19 emerged as a result of gain of function research.

Fauci earlier mocked people who said that COVID-19 was a result of gain of function research, now he has indicated that he has an "open mind about the lab leak hypothesis". A 3-year moratorium on funding gain-of-function (GOF) research on potential pandemic viruses such as avian flu, SARS, and MERS, was lifted by America's NIH on December 19, 2017.