Elon Musk Posts First Thing We've Heard From Him About Taliban; Echoes Key Observation

Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave one of his first-ever observations on the Taliban since the Afghanistan takeover on Friday. Pointing out to the militant group's disregard for COVID-19 protocols, Musk posted a photo of the group on Twitter which said "not one f*ing mask jesus christ".

Netizens react to Elon Musk's tweet

Netizens responded to the Tesla CEO's key observation saying that there were several other things that the Islamist fundamentalist group had disregarded, and 'wearing masks' should not be the focus here. Others simply shared memes on Musk and the Taliban, stating that "one virus (COVID) was not capable of killing another (Taliban)".

Thats not there focus. They are bad folks and there 'mask' shouldnt be your biggest concern about them. Your a scientist. Do better — Ned (@Nedsfeed) August 20, 2021

how is the whole taliban military not crippled by the virus? 🤔🤔 — n00bv3st0r (@mrZesty6) August 20, 2021

A virus never attack another virus. — PK Pramod (@PkPraamod) August 21, 2021

They asked the Taliban why Covid didn’t affect them they said “we don’t have tv” — stimmy boi™️ (@johnnygraffiti) August 20, 2021

You always so late on memes , lemme be ya social media manager — BASED (@crackcobain__) August 20, 2021

Afghanistan fights back against Taliban

After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, VP Amrullah Saleh came forward to take charge of the country as the 'caretaker' President. Promising to continue the resistance against the brutal Taliban regime, he requested people to not obey the orders of the terror outfit.

Thereafter, the first major signs of resistance against the Taliban were noted in the Panjshir Valley. Amid the takeover, the valley saw the hosting of the Northern Alliance flag for the first time since 2001. Later, Russian agency sources reported that forces of President Amarullah Saleh and warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum have united against the Taliban in a battle for a strategic road in the valley. Afghan commando Sarfaraz was seen arriving in Panjshir sending a clarion call to intensify 'RESISTANCE 2.0'. Along with the Commando, General Hasib Panjshiri, General Hamid Saifi, Commander Khalid Amiri have also reached the Panjishir district to join Amrullah Saleh.

In a significant development on Friday, the Pul-e-Hesar district in Baghlan Province was taken back from the Taliban after a battle. Local sources informed that along with Pul-e-Hesar, the districts of Deh-e-Salah and Banu have also been taken over after the militant group was surrounded from all corners. Up to 60 members of the Taliban have also been killed or injured, as per sources, and the Afghan flag has been hoisted.