Elon Musk Reveals He Turned Down 'high-paid' Wall Street Jobs To Focus On Technology

During a trial questioning over SolarCity's acquisition, Space X CEO Elon Musk revealed that he "turned down" several remunerative jobs at WallStreet to "focus on technology." Elon Musk is the founder of private commercial space tour company Space X, and co-founder of PayPal and Tesla Motors. The second richest man in the world, Musk is a name taken along with tech stalwarts like Henry Ford, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates.

SolarCity Trial

Tesla’s (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Friday was accused by the shareholders of orchestrating the bailout on his solar panel maker company SolarCity as the billionaire entrepreneur entered the two-week trial on acquisition in the Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware, US. Shareholders pitted SpaceX CEO Musk against pension funds, while the asset managers alleged that the billionaire used “his control of Tesla” as he rescued his investments in 2016 out of the solar panel maker SolarCity when the company was on the verge of bankruptcy.

“This is part of the board process, making sure the board has accurate information,” Musk said

On Tuesday, Elon Musk stepped into the court for the second-day trial to defend his company's $2.6million acquisition of the 'bailout' company. Shareholders alleged that the Tesla CEO acquired the solar energy installer at a 'bailout' amount. Furthermore, he is also alleged to have controlled both the Tesla board as well as the SolarCity boards to "get the deal going," said plaintiff's attorney Randy Baron. Meanwhile, Musk insisted that all communications were deemed mandatory and were a part of the "board process." Musk also denied that he set the price for Tesla.Inc to purchase SolarCity.

Largest Corporate Judgement

If the legal team wins against the Tesla CEO, it would be one of the largest corporate judgments to date. The hearing will decide whether Elon Musk, who owns about 22% of Tesla, had to resort to investors about Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity using his influence or position of power. In a call with analysts on November 1, 2016, as cited by Forbes, Musk had stated that he was “pretty optimistic” about how the SolarCity was going to turn out, labelling his deal with stakeholders as ‘transformational’.