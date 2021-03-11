Elon Musk Sets Record As His Net Worth Jumps $25 Billion In Just One Day

In less than a month after sliding down from the position of world’s richest man, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has bounced back, setting another record. While Amazon founder Jeff Bezos still ranks number 1 in Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk earned a profit of an estimated $25 billion in one single day, becoming the first to do so. On March 9, Tesla’s share rose by 20 per cent pushing Musk’s fortune to $174 billion.

Tesla’s stock market benefit on Tuesday was fuelled by an upgrade by New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, who recommended buying the stock. Additionally, Musk also benefited from a sudden rally in the value of bitcoins. The shares of the electric car company have been plummeting since January end, however, the recent gain has pushed its founder’s fortunes closer to that of Bezos. In the aftermath, the two tech tycoons are less than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 43,580 crores) apart.

Musk and Bezos

Musk and Bezos have been battling for the number 1 rank since January. In the first month of the year, Musk was crowned the world’s richest percent after he gained $210 billion. However, in less than a month, Bezos reclaimed his position. The shares of Tesla Inc. plummeted by 2.4 per cent on February 16 wiping $4.6 billion from Musk’s total wealth. Meanwhile, Bezos regained his number one position with a net wealth of $191.2 billion, or $955 million more than SpaceX CEO.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people and is based on closing figures at the New York Stock Exchange. As of March 11, Bezos remains at the top with a total net worth of $180 billion followed by Musk with $173 billion. Third on the list is Bill Gates with a net worth of $138 billion, next is Bernard Arnault with $122 fortune and fifth on the list is Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $101 billion.

The gains contrast with the remarkable fall of China's Zhong Shanshan, who in December unseated Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person and surpassed Warren Buffett in January, becoming the sixth-wealthiest in the world. Zhong is now the biggest loser of the year and has dropped off the list of the top 15 on the Bloomberg ranking.