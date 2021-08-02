Elon Musk Shares Pic With Son X Æ A-XII At Starbase, Netizens Say 'we Know X Is Incharge'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again created a buzz on social media after he shared a photo with his son X Æ A-Xii on Twitter. According to the caption, the image was taken at Starbase, the launch site of SpaceX rocks located in Boca Chica, Texas. In the picture, Musk is seen walking in front of the prototype Starship rocket with his baby boy strapped onto him.

Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii was born a year ago on May 4, 2020. In the first-ever photo the Tesla CEO shared of him, he used a Snapchat filter on the newborn’s face, and proudly wore a t-shirt that said, “Occupy Mars”. Previously, Musk had also made it clear that his toddler, X Æ A-Xii would also be actively involved in it. Over a year later, he’s now delivering. Check out the image below:

Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight pic.twitter.com/yhqrNFBclh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2021

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the post has garnered over 124.5 likes, with numbers still increasing. The adorable image has left netizens in awe. From terming X Æ A-Xii as the “boss baby” to pointing out how nice it was to see Musk bring his son to the Starbase, internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

One user wrote, “Baby is going to grow up to fly a starship guaranteed”. Another said, “Hats off to the Dogefather”. Reacting to the picture, one user even joked, “Early version of human (aka baby) and early version of Starship in one pic”.

Such a great picture. I never thought that the beginning of interplanetary travel would look like this. This makes it very approachable for everyday people. I would have always imagined it would all be hidden in some top secret government lab. This much better ! — Rotokk (@Rotokk76) August 2, 2021

He may be a little cray cray sometimes, but at least he’s a good dad raising some good kids. — Maya (@mayax5x) August 2, 2021

You have my sincere respect Elon ! Hats off the Dogefather! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HxAAdd8Zpu — Jonas O (@jonastyle_) August 2, 2021

Elon you may be the boss, but we all know X is in charge! pic.twitter.com/M2YPjaMpLW — Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) August 2, 2021

Now, where is the cute baby hard hat? I'm sure his Grandmas would gush over a picture of him in one. 😉

We also know who the real site boss is. — Ruth Edick (@RuthEdick) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, last month, Musk had graced Twitter with another adorable picture of his son. Musk shared a picture of his one-year-old son “reading” a book on airplanes. In the image, one could see that the book was open to a page dedicated to Lockheed A-12 - the airplane that served as an inspiration for the toddler’s unique name. It also showed Musk’s son, dressed in a tee and pants, while crawling over the book.

Musk welcomed his first child with Candian singer Grimes. While explaining the reason behind naming his child with partner Grimes ‘X Æ A-Xii’, Musk termed ‘A-12’ as the “coolest plane ever” and hence, included the same in the name. Responding to a question asked about his son’s name on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk said, “First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, A-12 is my contribution.” He then elaborated that ‘A-12’ stood for “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever”.

