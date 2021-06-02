Elon Musk To Launch Tesla Food Joints? Company Files Trademark For Restaurant Services

Elon Musk's company Tesla has reportedly filed a trademark for its brand under restaurant services. The company has reportedly registered for three new trademarks that cover the categories of restaurant services, pop-up services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services, reported Electrek. The company might be working on an idea which the Tesla CEO Elon Musk had announced publicly in 2018.

Tesla files trademark for restaurant services

The electric vehicle manufacturer is looking to introduce restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services and take-out restaurant services, according to the May 27 filing. The company has applied for trademarks in the restaurant industry that features a drawing of Tesla's "T" logo and the company's stylizing of the word "Tesla".

Musk has been teasing the plans since 2018 when he tweeted "gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA near the 405." While some people thought that the billionaire was joking but Tesla company a few months later applied for building permits for “a restaurant and Supercharger station” at a location in Santa Monica. Musk in April 2021 again talked about his restaurant plans on Twitter. In his tweet Musk wrote, "Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!".

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Tesla has postponed the delivery date for Tesla's Model S Plaid by a week for some final tweaks, Taking to Twitter, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped that the 'car felt like a spaceship' describing the feeling to 'limbic resonance' which refers to the strong exchange of neurochemicals between two people who were are in a warm relationship. As per Musk, the new delivery date for Tesla Model S Plaid is June 10. According to the official website, it is priced at $113,000 and can reach speeds of up to 200 mph.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak.



This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash/Tesla/Twitter