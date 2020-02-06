Union Budget
Elon Musk Tweets About Being 'Hangry', Netizens Find It Relatable

Rest of the World News

SpaceX founder Elon Musk sparked hilarious reactions from netizens after he made a humourous yet relatable post on being 'hangry' and attributed it to Plato.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elon Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk sparked hilarious reactions from netizens after he made a humourous yet relatable post on being 'hangry.' In his post, he sarcastically wrote that no matter how many times people get hangry they always think that it was real anger. He also falsely attributed the quote to the Greek philosopher Plato. 

'That is why Sneakers was developed'

‘Hanger’ is a term used for bad-temper or irritability caused as a result of hunger. The post which was made earlier on Thursday immediately caught netizen’s attention and garnered nearly 24,000 likes in just a few hours. Soon, users also took the opportunity to  dish out their relatable experiences on the issue of 'Hanger.’

Read: Elon Musk's EDM Track Makes It To SoundCloud's Top 10, Shares Snaps On Twitter

Read: Elon Musk Blames NASA's Bureaucracy As New US Bill Threatens To Delay 2024 Moon Mission

Musk also released an EDM track that has made it to music-streaming platform SoundCloud's global top 10 list, as per reports. The billionaire tech investor on January 31 announced on Twitter that he had released an electronic dance track titled 'Don't doubt ur vibe'. He confirmed that he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals. 

The track was released under the account name Emo G Records on SoundCloud and has been streamed more than 2.65 million times, ranking 8th place worldwide on Wednesday. The 48-year-old tweeted sharing a screenshot of the week's most-played tracks on SoundCloud. He also added up a follow-up message to celebrate the achievement. 

Read: Must Protect Wheel's Inventor, Elon Musk Does Good At Rockets: Donald Trump Arrives At WEF

Read: Elon Musk Reveals Plans To Send 10 Lakh People To Mars By 2050

Published:
COMMENT
