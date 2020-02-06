Elon Musk Tweets About Being 'Hangry', Netizens Find It Relatable

SpaceX founder Elon Musk sparked hilarious reactions from netizens after he made a humourous yet relatable post on being 'hangry.' In his post, he sarcastically wrote that no matter how many times people get hangry they always think that it was real anger. He also falsely attributed the quote to the Greek philosopher Plato.

No matter how many times u get hangry, you always think ur anger is real — Plato — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2020

'That is why Sneakers was developed'

‘Hanger’ is a term used for bad-temper or irritability caused as a result of hunger. The post which was made earlier on Thursday immediately caught netizen’s attention and garnered nearly 24,000 likes in just a few hours. Soon, users also took the opportunity to dish out their relatable experiences on the issue of 'Hanger.’

this is so true — Third Row Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) February 6, 2020

This is why snickers was developed by leading scientists — Eien Starpath Network (@SpaceForceNet) February 6, 2020

It's 4 am. Are we both facing the same issues of insomnia tonight Mr. Musk? — Ayyoz 🥀 (@ayyoz) February 6, 2020

Then you need to get some foodo on that plato. — Daniel MacPherson (@DanMacPherson) February 6, 2020

When Elon wakes up for a midnight snack — Pete (@thatdudepeter) February 6, 2020

Hangry? I'm a hungry angry Hungarian. — K41105 (@K41105) February 6, 2020

Musk also released an EDM track that has made it to music-streaming platform SoundCloud's global top 10 list, as per reports. The billionaire tech investor on January 31 announced on Twitter that he had released an electronic dance track titled 'Don't doubt ur vibe'. He confirmed that he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals.

The track was released under the account name Emo G Records on SoundCloud and has been streamed more than 2.65 million times, ranking 8th place worldwide on Wednesday. The 48-year-old tweeted sharing a screenshot of the week's most-played tracks on SoundCloud. He also added up a follow-up message to celebrate the achievement.

