Elon Musk's Art Of Persuasion: Controversial 'Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan' A Masterclass?

Elon Musk's peace plan draft on bringing end to the Russia-Ukraine war is an example of ‘one of the most powerful persuasion techniques', believes Scott Adams.

Elon Musk’s dream to colonise Mars seems to have been shelved for now as he is currently busy drafting ‘peace plans’ for the Russia-Ukraine war. The billionaire entrepreneur has stoked a controversy yet again through his famous Twitter polls following which many are calling him ‘pro-Russia’ although he claims to be on Ukraine’s side. Musk believes that peace can be attained if the two countries agree on conditions such as UN-mediated re-elections in Ukrainian areas annexed by Russia, water supply to Crimea (which Russia annexed in 2014) and neutrality from Ukraine. 

While Musk’s polls continue to gain traction and the attention of experts, Scott Adams, the American author and cartoonist of Dilbert fame, presented an analysis of how the “Musk Peace Plan” will shape the opinion of the masses if it had not already.

The Musk Art of Persuasion

Musk presented the idea of bringing an end to the Ukraine crisis through ‘one of the most powerful persuasion techniques in the modern world’, per Adams. This is because he kept the first draft simple and caught the world’s attention by presenting it ‘in bullet form’. Another reason why Musk’s draft on peace is significant is that there are no other persuading ideas to challenge his own, and this is how it will take root in people's heads and shape public opinion.

Adams also believes that Musk is making us think beyond the details of a peace agreement framework versus full-scale war with Russia and that he has blown the “lid off the fantasy that Ukraine and the United States are interested in a negotiated end to the war”. 

The aforementioned statement falls in line with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy’s newly formed resolve of regaining Crimea after his forces were successful in pushing back the Russians and limiting them on the eastern front. But Musk believes that Vladimir Putin might order full mobilisation if Crimea is at risk and since Russia’s population is over 3 times greater than Ukraine’s, a victory for Zelenskyy is “unlikely”. Witnessing the backlash over his blunt statements, he has emphasised his pro-Ukraine stance multiple times and claims to be worried only about the lives that will be unnecessarily lost "for an essentially identical outcome".

“If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace”, advises Musk, something which is backed by Adams. “Here's a pro tip for watching Musk persuade. If what he does looks dumb to you, the problem is probably on your end”, says the author.  

As the polls continue to gather votes from millions, it also managed to catch the attention of Zelenskyy, who started a poll of his own asking for opinions on two versions of Elon Musk, the one who supports Russia or Ukraine. 

 

