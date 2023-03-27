The Twitter CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, revealed in a tweet that she's switching the name of their daughter from Exa Dark Siderael to just a symbol. She is changing the name of her 15-month-old to "?", "Why," or simply "Why?"

The Genesis vocalist, whose actual name is Claire, uploaded a picture of her and her kid dressed in complementary red clothes. When she captioned a tweet with "Y C" and a dragon emoji in the middle, fans began to wonder about the child's name.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

She and Musk often don't post photos of their daughter online to protect her privacy, but she decided to do so in this case since she was "fairly unrecognisable" in it. Exa used to be known as Y for short, as she stated in her profile, but she has now decided that it is her new name.

"Exa is short for exaFLOPS, a word used in computing. Dark means the unknown. People are afraid of it but in reality, it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe," she remarked in an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to Grimes, Siderael refers to absolute time, star time, and deep space-time rather than our actual earth time. She unintentionally disclosed in the Vanity Fair interview that the couple's daughter was delivered through surrogacy in December 2021.

The child's name was initially a point of contention between the two, which Grimes addressed on Instagram. It is simply X, as in the letter X, followed by A, according to Grimes. I enjoy how the letter A is pronounced before the letter I.