Elon Musk's Ex-girlfriend Selling Cards And Mementos From Their Undergraduate Romance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is selling souvenirs from their undergraduate romance, and they're selling fast. Through the Boston-based RR Auction, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend from college, Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning off a collection of pictures and other mementos from their relationship.

According to a press release RR Auction provided to CNN, Gwynne and Musk began dating in 1994 while they were both employed as resident counsellors in a university residence hall. Musk began a doctoral study at Stanford soon after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, but left to found his first firm, Zip2.

Gwynne's collection contains 18 candid images of Musk as a baby-faced economics student at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as various other souvenirs from Musk and Gwynne's time together. Before his sudden ascent to fame, the billionaire appeared just like any other college student in the glossy images, hanging out with his fellow resident advisers, having fun in his dorm room, and cuddling with his lover.

Gold necklace is currently the item with highest bid

A necklace that Gwynne received as a birthday gift from the billionaire is currently the item with the highest bid, followed by a signed birthday card. The card reads, "Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo), Love, Elon." The highest bid is nearly $7,000 as of Sunday morning. According to RR, the card is projected to sell for more than $10,000.

Gwynne said in RR's statement, "When we went to visit Elon's mother in Toronto during the Christmas break of 1994, Elon gave me both the small 'love, love, love' note and the necklace. His mom had a number of these necklaces in a case in her bedroom, and Elon told me they were from his father's emerald mine in South Africa — he pulled one from the case. And because I had not gotten him anything as a Christmas gift (and I felt very guilty about that), he said we would consider the necklace an early birthday present for me."

The emerald in the gold necklace was mined in Zambia by Musk's father Errol, a successful South African engineer and real estate entrepreneur. Two photographs are also included with the necklace. One shows Musk and Gwynne with Musk's mother, model Maye Musk, and the other of them at 1995 end-of-the-year formal. Tesla aficionados can place a bid on a piece of Musk memorabilia until the auction finishes on September 14.

Image: AP