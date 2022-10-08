Elon Musk's Peace Plan For China & Taiwan 'probably Won't Make Everyone Happy'; Know Why

Amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has suggested resolving the issue by handing over some control of Taipei to Beijing. In a conversation with the Financial Times, the billionaire stated that the tensions between the two countries could be resolved by figuring out “a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy.”

“And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong,” he said in the interview, which was published on Friday. Musk made the comment when he was questioned about China, the home to a large Tesla factory in the city of Shanghai.

Musk proposes ideas to end the Russia-Ukraine war

The 51-year-old’s remarks come days after he got into a Twitter squabble with Ukrainians and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Tuesday, Musk, on his Twitter handle, asked the users of the microblogging platform to share their two cents on how to end the Russia-Ukraine war. In a poll on Twitter, the Tesla CEO proposed the idea of elections supervised by the United Nations in the recently occupied Ukrainian regions- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia.

“Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people, Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake), Water supply to Crimea assured, Ukraine remains neutral,” he wrote on the Twitter poll.

Another poll uploaded by him read: “Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas and Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine.” The polls garnered massive criticism from Ukrainians, including Zelenskyy, who clapped back with his own poll: “Which @elonmusk do you like more? - one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia.”

The rough ties between China and Taiwan

The conflict between Taiwan and China, which Musk calls “inevitable”, has been around for a long while, with Beijing being adamant about bringing Tawain under its control and claiming that the country is one of its many provinces. On the other hand, the Taiwanese government has strongly denied the claims, and has asserted that only the people of Taiwan will decide the country’s ultimate future.