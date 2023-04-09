Elon Musk's Twitter Labels BBC Govt-funded Media, Netizens Agree

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been labelled as "Government-funded media" by tech billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter. The BBC hoots that its operations are independent of the government's influence.

"We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible. The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee," BBC said in a statement.

Notably, it should be mentioned that the British government does contribute some funding for BBC's services outside the UK. Recently, the government provided a £20 million cash injection to BBC Radio World Service.

At the time of publishing this copy, the Twitter account of BBC News and other services did not feature the "government funded" tag.

Netizens say 'government funded' tag '100% correct'

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user said, "The people wailing that the BBC isn’t government funded have never been taken to court and fined for not paying the licence fee. (I have btw)."

The people wailing that the BBC isn’t government funded have never been taken to court and fined for not paying the licence fee. (I have btw pic.twitter.com/GZAeEiRzJI — Morgoth (@MorgothsReview) April 9, 2023

"In the UK, you are obliged by law to pay for a TV licence for the right to watch any broadcast TV channels, including foreign ones. You are prosecuted if you watch without paying. The people claiming the BBC is not government funded media are liars," another user said, adding, "If the BBC doesn't like the term "government funded media" then let it pay for itself by advertising or a subscription fee. like every other TV channel does. Then it can claim to be independent and do what it likes."

If the BBC doesn't like the term "government funded media" then let it pay for itself by advertising or a subscription fee. like every other TV channel does. Then it can claim to be independent and do what it likes. — Offence Police (@OffencePolice) April 9, 2023

One account said, "The BBC is crying about this label but it is 100% correct. The BBC was set by "Royal Charter" and the government appoints the BBC senior management team and it is funded by what is, in effect, taxation."

In a subsequent tweet, it added, "Under the Communications Act of 2003 anyone who has a device that can receive television signals must pay the 'licence fee' to the BBC. If you don't do that and are caught by one of their inspections then you can be prosecuted and fined, as indeed many people are every year."