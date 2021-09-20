Last Updated:

Embassy Of India In Russia Condemns University Attack, Confirms Safety Of Indian Students

In a horrific incident, 8 people lost their lives after a first-year student identified as Timur Bekmansurov (18) opened fire at Perm State University campus.

Russia

The Indian Embassy in Russia condemned the attack at the Perm State University on Monday, paying their condolences to the families of the bereaved. The Indian Embassy shared that it was in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students at the Perm State University and could confirm that all Indians at the medical college were safe. The Embassy also wished for the early recovery of those who had been injured in the attack.

In a horrific incident, eight people lost their lives after a first-year student identified as Timur Bekmansurov (18) opened fire at the campus with a 12-gauge Huglu smoothbore gun. According to the latest data, eight people became victims of the shooter, and another 24 were injured.

Perm State University attack

As per Russian news agency TASS, the gunman opened fire in one of the buildings of the university. The shooter, entered the campus on Monday after penning a note on social media accusing the university of committing a 'serious mistake’, four years ago. Media reports have stated that the man appears to be in a distressed state of mind. The text in his post states, “However long I’ve known myself, I’ve always thought of death.”

The gunman opened the fire after entering building number 8 at around 11.30 AM. Some students locked themselves in the auditoriums to hide from the attacker in the wake of the situation. Just a little after 12 PM (local time), the police authorities announced that they had killed the gunman. Students were seen jumping out of the windows from the first floor to escape the attacker while the police forces were reaching the site in the videos and pictures posted on social media.

At least 14 are confirmed to be injured at Perm University. However, the death toll could rise. It has been noted that the person who opened fire on campus was armed with a ‘traumatic’ non-lethal weapon. Further investigation is ongoing. 

