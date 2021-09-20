Embassy Of India In Russia Condemns University Attack, Confirms Safety Of Indian Students

The Indian Embassy in Russia condemned the attack at the Perm State University on Monday, paying their condolences to the families of the bereaved. The Indian Embassy shared that it was in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students at the Perm State University and could confirm that all Indians at the medical college were safe. The Embassy also wished for the early recovery of those who had been injured in the attack.

In a horrific incident, eight people lost their lives after a first-year student identified as Timur Bekmansurov (18) opened fire at the campus with a 12-gauge Huglu smoothbore gun. According to the latest data, eight people became victims of the shooter, and another 24 were injured.

Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured. (1/2) — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) September 20, 2021

Embassy is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe. (2/2)@PMOIndia @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) September 20, 2021

Perm State University attack

As per Russian news agency TASS, the gunman opened fire in one of the buildings of the university. The shooter, entered the campus on Monday after penning a note on social media accusing the university of committing a 'serious mistake’, four years ago. Media reports have stated that the man appears to be in a distressed state of mind. The text in his post states, “However long I’ve known myself, I’ve always thought of death.”

The gunman opened the fire after entering building number 8 at around 11.30 AM. Some students locked themselves in the auditoriums to hide from the attacker in the wake of the situation. Just a little after 12 PM (local time), the police authorities announced that they had killed the gunman. Students were seen jumping out of the windows from the first floor to escape the attacker while the police forces were reaching the site in the videos and pictures posted on social media.

At least 14 are confirmed to be injured at Perm University. However, the death toll could rise. It has been noted that the person who opened fire on campus was armed with a ‘traumatic’ non-lethal weapon. Further investigation is ongoing.

reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05 — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2021

Image: Republic TV