Embattled By Conflict, Middle-East & Afghanistan Find Joy In Heritage Celebrations

For decades, Mid East & Central Asia have been a battleground for conflicting forces-Taliban-ISIS in Afghanistan, Jews-Arabs in Palestine, Kurds-Iraqis in Iraq.

Associated Press

For decades, Mid East and Central Asia have been a battleground for conflicting forces. Earlier this week, ISIS attacked a Shiite mosque in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with explosives.   

Associated Press

The suicide bombing in Kunduz left more than 100 people killed and dozens of others wounded. In the picture, relatives of victims could be seen attending a funeral ceremony. 

Associated Press

Apart from constant attacks, Afghan residents are also battling homelessness. Here, a burqa-clad woman could be seen waiting for a bus with her child in Malalai. 

Associated Press

While the Taliban seek to mandate the traditional Afghan attire, some non-functional retail shops still have western outfits on display. Here, an insurgent is seen passing by one such store. 

Associated Press

This picture from Jerusalem captures ultra-orthodox Jewish and Muslim women medics participating in mass casualty drills. The women are a part of the United Hatzalah volunteer emergency services. 

Associated Press

In this picture, members of the Al-Fateh Alliance could be seen chanting during a rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq. The country held its parliamentary polls on 10 October.

Associated Press

Amidst the conflict, Palestinians marked Heritage Day on 7 October. This photo from Nablus, West Bank captures a model wearing the region's traditional dress as onlookers watch. 

ShehabPal/Twitter

Another picture from the West Bank city of Hebron shows a Palestinian woman displaying traditional craft. West Bank was occupied by Israel during the 1967 war but nearly 3 billion Arabs reside there. 

Associated Press

Meanwhile, on the other side of the barrier, members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade called for action against climate change. This picture was clicked during a rally in Tel Aviv. 

AviKaner/Twitter

Also in Israel, jews of Iraqi heritage -colloquially known as Bavlim- have been expanding business. The community is one of the oldest in Judaism with a history dating back to Babylonian captivity.  

