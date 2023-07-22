Emergency Alert! Suspicious Packages Sent To South Korea From Taiwan Originated In China

South Korean authorities have been inundated with reports of suspicious international packages for the second consecutive day, sparking concerns that these parcels may contain hazardous materials. According to a report from the Korea Herald, on Friday alone, police received a staggering 987 reports related to the delivery of dubious packages from abroad, with most originating from Taiwan, and similar reports have continued to pour in.

In response to the mounting concerns, regional government authorities have issued emergency alerts, urging citizens not to open packages with unclear sender identities. They have also advised people to promptly report any suspicious international deliveries to the police or firefighters.

What is in the packages?

Upon inspection of most of these parcels, authorities discovered nothing more than lip balm or other inexpensive products, and some packages were even found to be empty. Nevertheless, in the wake of the incidents, police are considering launching an investigation, contingent on the results of substance analysis. While the possibility of terrorism seems low, authorities are taking precautions until all doubts are put to rest.

The string of reports began on Thursday when a random package from Taiwan arrived at a welfare center for the disabled in the southeastern city of Ulsan. Unfortunately, three workers at the facility, who opened the package, experienced dizziness and difficulty breathing, leading to their hospitalization. Initial suspicion pointed to a toxic gas being responsible for their symptoms, but subsequent tests by a state-run defense research agency ruled out the presence of hazardous materials.

In light of these incidents, authorities are looking into the possibility of a "brushing scam" where sellers on online shopping platforms send unordered products to people after unlawfully obtaining personal information. The scam is aimed at boosting sales and manipulating sellers' ratings on e-commerce sites.

South Korean authorities have issued warnings for people to remain vigilant against suspicious international parcels, describing them as potentially yellow or black in color, with "CHUNGHWA POST" written on them. The sender information may indicate "P.O. Box 100561-003777, Taipei Taiwan."

Upon further investigation, the Taipei Mission in South Korea found that these parcels were initially dispatched from China and subsequently arrived in South Korea after passing through Taiwan. Taiwanese customs authorities have conducted their own probe into the delivery route of the suspected packages and have cooperated closely with South Korean police and relevant agencies to address the issue. As the situation unfolds, authorities in South Korea are working diligently to ensure public safety and the timely resolution of the ongoing suspicious package incidents.