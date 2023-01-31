Emirates Flight Takes Off From Dubai For Auckland, Lands Back In Dubai After 13 Hours

On Friday morning, an Emirates airline flight took off from Dubai. Nearly 13 hours after takeoff, it landed back in Dubai, instead of landing at its destination. The destination of the flight was Auckland, New Zealand. The Emirates flight took off at 10:30 AM local time and landed back in Dubai at midnight.

It was a 9,000 mile journey to New Zealand and the flight made it halfway before turning back, according to FlightRadar 24. So, what was the reason behind this odd incident? Well, the thing is, New Zealand has been suffering from intense floods.

Floods in New Zealand forces to flight to turn back

As a result of these floods, the Auckland airport had to close down. “Auckland Airport has been evaluating the damage to our international terminal and regrettably determined that no international flights can operate today," read a statement issued by the Auckland airport. “Although we recognise how aggravating this is, passenger safety is our main concern,” added the statement. According to a report from Business Insider, the airline apologised to the passengers for the difficulty that was caused.

According to a report from CNN, on Monday, the authorities in New Zealand issued a statement saying that the situation in Auckland might worsen. Hundreds of people have already been forced to evacuate and four have lost their lives. “Tuesday is the day we are most concerned about,” read a statement from the Met Service.