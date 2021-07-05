Emirates Suspends Flights From Bangladesh, Pakistan & Sri Lanka Due To Rise In COVID Cases

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates has suspended passenger flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15, following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government's directives to curb the spread of COVID-19. As per the airline's notice, passengers who have travelled through Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will also not be allowed to enter the UAE from any other point. "UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19, are exempt and may be accepted to travel."

Reason to curb flights from South Asia

COVID-19 has damaged economic and financial status of various countries across the world. Abu Dhabi and its government are trying their best to curb the virus in the nation before it reaches its peak, so immigration of people from different nations might just worsen the COVID-19 situation in UAE and as there are hundreds of people from Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka employed in UAE, therefore, it becomes necessary to curb their movement in or out of the Country.

Coronavirus cases have been upsurging in Countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lately. Pakistan records 90,000 cases currently, with Bangladesh observing 7,65,596 cases of corona last week. Sri Lanka being one of the least populated countries records 2000 new cases in the last 5 five days with 200 cases upsurging each day. Movement in and out from these countries in South Asia might increase the risk of covid infection spreading by 27 per cent worldwide.

UAE bans flights till July 15

Emirates has suspended all passenger flights from India until 15 July 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Customers do not need to call immediately for rebooking if their flight has been impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions. They can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their booking office to make new travel plans. Meanwhile, the UAE has banned its citizens from travelling to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Last month, UAE extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.